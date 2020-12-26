Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a health care plan. The new plan has been announced for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana SEHAT scheme has been announced. Narendra Modi announced the project through a virtual system. This scheme will give assistance to 21 lakh families.

This is a historic moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. From today, all the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir will get benefit from AYUSHMAN BHARAT. The health care plan is a big step forward in the health sector. He hoped that the rulers of Jammu and Kashmir would serve the people well in this way. “Whether it is about women empowerment, opportunities for the youth, upliftment of the Dalits, exploited and deprived or it is the question of the constitutional and fundamental rights of the people, our government is taking decisions for the welfare of the people”, the Prime Minister said.

