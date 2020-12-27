BJP MLA booked for cheating and forgery

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel is arrested for furnishing a fake novel coronavirus report to skip a court appearance. A case of forgery at the Kotwali police station against Menhdawal MLA Baghel and Sant Kabir Nagar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Hargovind Singh.

The court case was in connection with a 2010 attempt to murder and loss of public property. MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel submitted a fake Covid-19 report claiming to have tested positive for the infection. A member of the home isolation surveillance team told the court that MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel could not be found at his residence during the inspection and was also unavailable over the phone.

