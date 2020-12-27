Good news for train passengers in Kerala. Read more!!!

The Indian Railways with good news for train passengers in Kerala. Dhanbad-Alappi Express will start on January 8. The long-distance passengers had abandoned the train, which had been held for hours and was running late. This is why the Railway Board revised the timetable as part of the zero timetables. The train will reach Alappuzha at 3.25 pm instead of 8.35 pm.

The Dhanbad-Alappi Express has been speeding up for five hours. A new night service will be available between Chennai and Palakkad by the time change. The Dhanbad-Alappi train will reach Palakkad at 10 am, Thrissur at 11.57 pm, Ernakulam Junction at 1.25 pm and Alappuzha at 3.25 pm.