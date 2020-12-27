ICC announces the ‘Team of the Decade’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the ‘Team of the Decade’. The ICC has announced T20, ODI and Test teams. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been named the captain of both the men’s ODI and T20I team .Virat Kohli was the only player to feature in all three formats of ‘Team of the Decade’.
ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade:
Alastair Cook (ENG), David Warner (AUS), Kane Williamson (NZ), Virat Kohli (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Kumar Sangakkara (SL), Ben Stokes (ENG), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Dale Steyn (SA), Stuart Broad (ENG), James Anderson (ENG)
Captain: Virat Kohli
Wicket Keeper: Kumar Sangakkara
ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Decade:
Rohit Sharma (IND), David Warner (AUS), Virat Kohli (IND), AB de Villiers (SA), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), MS Dhoni (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Trent Boult (NZ), Imran Tahir (SA), Lasith Malinga (SL)
Wicket Keeper/Captain: MS Dhoni
ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade:
Rohit Sharma (IND), Chris Gayle (WI), Aaron Finch (AUS), Virat Kohli (IND), AB de Villiers (SA), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), MS Dhoni (IND), Kieron Pollard (WI), Rashid Khan (AFG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Lasith Malinga (SL)
Wicket Keeper/Captain: MS Dhoni
ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Decade:
Alyssa Healy (AUS), Sophie Devine (NZ), Suzie Bates (NZ), Meg Lanning (AUS), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND), Stafanie Taylor (WI), Deandra Dottin (WI), Ellyse Perry (AUS), Anya Shrubsole (ENG), Megan Schutt (AUS), Poonam Yadav (IND)
Captain: Meg Lanning
Wicket Keeper: Alyssa Healy
ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Decade:
Alyssa Healy (AUS), Suzie Bates (NZ), Mithali Raj (IND), Meg Lanning (AUS), Stafani Taylor (WI), Sarah Taylor (ENG), Ellyse Perry (AUS), Dane Van Niekerk (SA), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Jhulan Goswami (IND), Anisa Mohammed (WI)
Captain: Meg Lanning
Wicket Keeper: Sarah Taylor
