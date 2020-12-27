ICC announces the ‘Team of the Decade’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the ‘Team of the Decade’. The ICC has announced T20, ODI and Test teams. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been named the captain of both the men’s ODI and T20I team .Virat Kohli was the only player to feature in all three formats of ‘Team of the Decade’.

The rest of the #ICCAwards of the Decade will be announced 8.30 AM GMT tomorrow!

That's all for today, folks! Take a breather ? pic.twitter.com/M3FUgqKZUi

— ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020