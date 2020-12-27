India Meteorological Department forecasts cold wave

The national weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that severe cold wave will hit the northern parts of the country. Several places in north India, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, recorded their minimum temperature below the five-degree Celsius mark on Sunday.

IMD said that Madhya Pradesh may experience cold wave conditions from December 29. severe cold wave is likely to hit Delhi NCR from December 30 and is expected to last till January 3. As per IMD predictions, scattered rainfall or snowfall is expected to be observed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Monday.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan from December 28-29. Ground frost and dense fog is likely in isolated pockets in the region”, said a statement issued by IMD.