No compromise, center rejects farmers’ demand to withdraw agricultural law

Even after a month of peasant agitation, the central government has not been loose. The Centre rejected the provision of withdrawal of the Agricultural Act. The other demands of the peasant organizations may be discussed. The organizations had demanded that the withdrawal of the law be discussed as the first issue in the discussion on Tuesday, 29th of this month. This is what the Centre rejected.

The farmers said they would protest with a bowl during the Prime Minister’s monthly dialogue program Mann Ki Baat. Mann Ki Baat is being held in the state as the central government and farmers are in discussion. The peasant agitation on the Delhi border entered the 32nd day today.

Farmers’ organizations have decided to participate in the government-called talks. The debate will take on 11 a.m. on the 29th. The farmers’ leaders have said that they will participate in the discussion simply because there is no change in the stand that the laws should be withdrawn. Meanwhile, the hunger strike by the farmers’ leaders entered the fifth day today.