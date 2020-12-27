Superstar Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

Hyderabad: Actor Rajinikanth, who was undergoing treatment in Hyderabad, has been discharged from the hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure. Doctors suggested a week of rest and care to prevent Covid. With this, concerns started rising about the announcement of Rajinikanth’s political party. Although his health condition has improved, doctors have advised him to take care of his health. Doctors warned the star to avoid tension for a week and to stay away from situations where Covid could be infected.

With this, the shooting of Annatthe movie shooting has stopped and the announcement of Rajinikanth’s political party is moving towards crisis. Rajinikanth has decided to announce the date of the party announcement on the 31st of this month. Rajini will be at rest for a week at this time. If Rajinikanth decides to go ahead with the formation of the party, he will announce the party announcement date on Twitter.

Also read: “Those who don’t even know about farming, are misleading innocent farmers”: Rajnath Singh