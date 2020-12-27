“Those who don’t even know about farming, are misleading innocent farmers”: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajanth Sing has said that people who don’t even know about farming, are misleading innocent farmers. Rajnath Singh said this while addressing the people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conferencing. Union Minister addressed the BJP workers on the completion of three year of BJP government in the state.

“Be it the 1991 economic reforms brought in by the Narasimha Rao government or other ones enacted during the Vajpayee government, it took four-five years to see their positive results. If we can’t wait for four-five years, we can wait for at least two years to witness positive results of the agriculture reforms carried out by the Narendra Modi government,” Singh said.

“It’s unfortunate that those who don’t even know about farming, are misleading innocent farmers. This govt never intended to stop MSP, neither it will in future. Mandis will also be maintained. No ‘Mai Ka Lal’ can take away land from farmers”, added Singh.

“I appeal to farmers to see changes in the next one and half years. Otherwise, we can improve them through talks”, said Singh.