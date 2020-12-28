Another injury scare for India as Umesh Yadav limps off the field

Melbourne: The Indian team suffered another setback after Umesh Yadav was ruled out due to injury. Umesh limps from injury on the third day of the second Test against Australia.

Umesh was upset when he threw his fourth over of the match. Immediately the team physio arrived and examined the player. Mohammad Siraj then completed the over. The BCCI said that Umesh had been subjected to scanning.

He was in good form, taking the wicket of Australia opener Joe Burns. India have already lost the services of pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami due to injuries.