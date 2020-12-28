AR Rahman’s mother passed away

Kareema Bagum, the mother Oscar and Grammy award winning Indian music composer AR Rahman has passed away on Monday. She died of age-related ailments in Chennai.

Kareena Begum was the wife of famous music composer R.K. Sekhar who passed away in 1976 and is survived by her daughters A. R. Reihana, Ishrath Qadri, Fathima Shekhar apart from Rahman. Actors G.V. Prakash and Bhavani Sre and musicians Raheema, Khatija and Ameen Rahman are her grandchildren.