Cold Wave: India Meteorological Department issues health warning

The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a health warning. The IMD has said that the severe winter would lead to major health problems.

“Frostbite can occur due to prolonged exposure to cold. The skin turns pale, hard and numb and eventually black blisters appear on the exposed body parts such as fingers, toes, nose and or earlobes. Severe frostbite needs immediate medical attention and treatment,” the IMD said in its health warning.

Earlier IMD has predicted that severe cold wave will hit the northern parts of the country. “Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan from December 28-29. Ground frost and dense fog is likely in isolated pockets in the region”, said a statement issued by IMD.