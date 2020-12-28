Covid-19 Updates: Chief Minister admitted to hospital

Chief Minister was admitted to a hospital after he developed mild fever. Trivendra Singh Rawat, the Chief Minister in Uttarakhand was admitted to Dehradun’s Doon hospital . Trivendra Singh Rawat had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 18.

The health condition of Trivendra Singh Rawat is stable. He was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Rawat was in home isolation since December 18 after he tested positive for Covid-19. in September, CM Rawat had gone into self-isolation after his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) had tested positive for Covid-19. On August 26, CM Rawat had decided to self-isolate himself after three of his staffs tested positive for Covid-19.