Earthquake of 6.7 -magnitude strikes

A strong earthquake has jolted Chile. An earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit coast of southern Chile. No immediate reports of causalities or damage of property were reported.

According to the National Seismological Center of the University of Chile, the epicentre of the quake was recorded 144 km west of the municipality of Tolten, in the Pacific Ocean, about 680 km from the capital city of Santiago. The earthquake, had a depth of 26.5 km. The earthquake was felt in the neighbouring regions of Los Lagos and Biobio. But no Tsunami warning was given.

Chile is considered to be one of the most seismically active countries as it is situated in the ‘ Pacific Ring of Fire’.