” I was looking forward to the news of his travel for a short holiday”: Khushbu attacks Rahul Gandhi

Actor turned politician Khushbu Sundar has raised severe criticism against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader has attacked the former AICC president over his foreign trip. Khushbu, the former spokesperson of Congress has asked if if Rahul Gandhi is concerned about farmers, he should have been with them on the streets and not fly off to Italy.

” So much of noise was made for farmers protest by the opp, where is #RG now? Short holiday? Seriously? If you are so concerned about the farmers, you should have been out there on the streets with them n not holidaying” Khushbu tweeted.

“Oh! Did I expect #RG do anything else? Definitely not. In fact I was looking forward to the news of his travel for a short holiday. All talks and only drama. Nothing new. Same old story”, Khushbu said.

Rahul Gandhi has left for Milan, Italy for a short holiday on Sunday.