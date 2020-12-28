Release date of ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ revealed by Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan has revealed the release date of his upcoming film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The actor revealed the release date on his birthday.

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, directed Prabhudheva will be released on Eid,2021. The film was earlier planned release this year. The release was postponed due to Covid-19 lockdown.

Also Read: AR Rahman’s mother passed away

“If things are in the clear by Eid, that’s when the film will be released,” Salman told the media. He also added, “That’s not important, what’s important is to ensure that people are safe. And God forbid, if anything happens to them at the theatre, then that wouldn’t be acceptable for anyone”, said Salman Khan.