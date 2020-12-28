Seven soldiers were killed in the terrorist attack….

KARACHI: Seven Pakistani soldiers have been killed in a firing on a frontier corps (FC) post in the southwestern Baluchistan province of Harnai district. Last week, Pakistani forces killed five militants in a clash over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Pakistan says rival India is supporting the attack and is trying to block foreign investment in the country. “Our nation stands with the brave soldiers who are under attack from Indian-backed militants,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter.