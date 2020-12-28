State government issued guidelines for reopening of schools

Kerala government has issued guidelines for reopening of schools. The guidelines were issued by the General Education Department.

Only 50% students will be allowed to attend the schools. In schools where the student strength exceeds 300, 25% of students can attend classes at a time. As per the guidelines, only one student will occupy one bench in the first week. Students must maintain a physical distance of two metres from one another.

The school timing must be schedules as shifts. As per the guidelines, the number of students who should attend in a day should be determined on the basis of total number of students in these classes, total number of classrooms available, and other facilities.

Students, teachers and other school staff who have COVID-19, symptomatic persons, and those in quarantine should come to school only after the number of days stipulated by the Health Department. Digital thermometer, masks, sanitisers, and soaps should be arranged in schools.