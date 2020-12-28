The Met department has predicted rain and snowfall in isolated areas of Shimla today

Himachal Pradesh’s capital observed its first snowfall of the season yesterday evening producing delight to the tourists who have come here to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

The Meteorological Department has foretold rain and snowfall in remote places of Himachal Pradesh today. Various places in the state, including Keylong, Kalpa and Manali, shivered at sub-zero temperatures.

As per the recent report, Lahaul Spiti endures the coldest place in the state with minus 11.6 degree Celsius temperature while Keylong, Kalpa and Manali remained to shiver at sub-zero temperatures. Several places in the state, including Keylong, Kalpa and Manali, shivered at sub-zero temperatures.