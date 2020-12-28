“This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022″: DMRC spokesperson

PM Modi pushed on the requirement for a bound together innovative interface to be utilized across administrations for advancing the improvement of the country.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation stated that travelers from any part of the country will now be able to fly on the Airport Express line using this card. A DMRC spokesperson said, “This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022.”

PM Modi said, “The card was launched with the idea that commuters would have integrated access to all public transports. This one card will help them save the time they spend standing in queue for tickets.” “One nation, one mobility card is one example. Our government has brought about several other initiatives such as ‘one nation, one FASTag’, which made traveling seamless and freed everyone from traffic. ‘One nation one tax’, i.e. GST, has made the tax system comprehensive and removed the tax jam,” he added.