Weather Forecast in Delhi: Temperature falls by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the national capital

India Meteorological Department stated that the minimum temperature has fallen by 1-2 degrees Celsius over Punjab, Haryana and Delhi and by 3-5 degrees Celsius over Rajasthan in the past 24 hours.

IMD said, “Lowest minimum temperatures recorded at 8:30 am today is 0.6 degrees Celsius over Churu followed by Narnaul and Ludhiana having temperatures 1.6 degrees Celsius and 2.1 degrees Celsius respectively.”

IMD further said, “Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan from December 28-29. Ground frost and dense fog is likely in isolated pockets in the region.” “Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh; scattered rainfall/snowfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and isolated rain/thundershowers over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on 27th-28th December,” IMD added.