“Bomb Threat”; Jabalpur Express stopped at Faridabad station after security agencies receives an alert!!!

A questionable red bag has been discovered on the train, which the police are probing. The bomb squad and a large number of the police force are present on the spot. A train running from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Jabalpur was halted at Faridabad railway station. Actually, a bomb was informed on the train, after which there was a ruckus. After this, the railway authority took all the passengers down from the train and a bomb squad was reached on the spot.

According to the information acquired, the railway was informed to have a bomb in Jabalpur Hazrat Nizamuddin Express. Soon after, the train was halted. It is being pointed out that the police have discovered a suspicious red bag, which the police are examining. The bomb squad and a considerable number of the police force are attending on the spot. According to the reports, the railway administration obtained information about a bomb on the train via a phone call. The call came to the control room in Delhi, shortly after which the railway authority went alert and contacted Nizamuddin station with the quick result, but by then the train had skipped the platform of Nizamuddin railway station.

After the train was left from Nizamuddin railway station, it was instantly reached by Faridabad railway station, and directives were issued to halt the train. As soon as the train arrived at the platform, all the passengers were requested to get off the train. Meanwhile, there was a fuss among the passengers. It is being informed that the railway administration obtained a call to bomb the train at 2.34 pm. A person named Anshu called railway helpline 182 and told that two people outside the station were speaking about positioning a bomb on the train. Anshu went to board his friend in the Goa Express.