Cold Wave: India Meteorological Department issues orange alert

National weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert. The IMD has informed that the northern parts of the country will have harsh winter. The temperatures are likely to fall in the region by three to five degrees Celsius during the next three day.

“Fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius (likely) over northwest India during the next 3 days (29th-31st December). Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi in the morning hours during December 29, 2020, till January 2, 2021, and over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours during December 31, 2020 till January 2, 2021,” said IMD in its bulletin.

IMD predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated places in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Rajasthan during December 29-30 and Cold Wave conditions in isolated places in these regions on December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated places likely over Uttar Pradesh and isolated cold wave conditions are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha during December 30-31, 2020