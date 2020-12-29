Indian Railways launches new model of Vistadome tourist coaches

Chennai: Indian Railways has tested a new model of Vistadome tourist coaches. The Vistadom tourist coaches are manufactured at the Railways’ Integral Coach-Factory in Chennai. The coaches completed an oscillation trial of 180 km/h. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the new design coaches will give passengers a sense of novelty.

Vistadome coaches mostly work in tourist destinations. These services are available at Dadar, Madgaon, Araku Valley, Kashmir Valley, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Kalka Shimla Railway, Kangra Valley Railway, Matheran Hill Railway, and Nilgiri Mountain Railway. Union Minister for Railways’ Piyush Goyal said: “Indian Railways successfully completed 180 kmph speed trial of new design Vistadome tourist coach. These coaches will make train journeys memorable for the passengers & give a further boost to tourism.”

