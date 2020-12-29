Kohli and others send congratulatory message to Rahane on victory….

Under Ajinkya Rahane, Team India won the crucial match against Australia. India won the second match of the series by eight wickets. Team India easily surpassed the target of 70 runs in Melbourne. Captain Rahane’s century and bowlers’ all-round performance were crucial in the victory.

Team India was in a very unfavorable situation. After the first Test, regular captain Virat Kohli returned home. Injured Mohammad Shami also returned home. Umesh Yadav was ruled out of the second innings with a hamstring injury. Senior player Rohit Sharma is not in the team. Still, India won against Australia’s world-class bowling. Many congratulatory messages are being sent to Team India.

Here are some of them: