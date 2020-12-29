Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

For the fifth day in a row, stock indices gained. The record was set by finance and IT stocks. The Sensex was up 259.33 points or 0.55% at 47,613.08, and the Nifty was up 59.40 points or 0.43% at 13,932.60. About 1519 shares have advanced, 1438 shares declined, and 162 shares are unchanged.

Major gainers were IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC. Hindalco, Nestle, Coal India, Tata Motors, and NTPC were among the losers. All indices except IT and banks lost ground. The BSE Small-Cap index closed with a slight gain and the Mid Cap Index with a slight loss.

