You can now know the consumption of water and electricity through an app. Know more

Doha: How much water and electricity is being used can be calculated through the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) mobile app. This is through the tariff calculator. This can reduce overuse; And the bill. From January, the water bill of expatriate residents will increase by 20%, so the user can be controlled.

The increase is due to the inclusion of a service charge for wastewater treatment in the bill. The app also has services such as service interruption reporting, self meter reading, and service tracking. Modern irrigation systems can control the excessive use of water and electricity through LED lights.

