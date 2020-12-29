The central government has implemented historic reforms for farmers in the country; Prime Minister

PM Modi said the intentions of the Central Government are clear and transparent. He said that the central government had implemented historic reforms to empower the farmers of the country and improve agriculture. He was speaking at the flag-off of the country’s 100th Kisan Railway Service.

Thousands of farmers in the country have benefited from the Kisan Rail Scheme implemented by the Central Government. Kisan Rail is a major step towards empowering farmers by increasing their income. Such activities will continue. He congratulates the millions of farmers of the country. Despite the impact of Covid, the Kisan Rail service has been expanded for the past four months. The Prime Minister said that 80 percent of the small and middle-class farmers in the country have benefited from Kisan Rail.