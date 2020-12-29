UAE Prime Minister makes important announcement regarding visa rules

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai has issued new guidelines regarding tourist visas.

The tourist visas will be extended for one additional month, without any government fees. The decision was taken considering the Covid-19 restrictions. As per the new order, all tourists visiting the UAE will have their visas extended for one month without fees.

“The new order will enhance the tourists’ experience in visiting the country. It is a wise and humanitarian order by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, amid the current situation and challenges all around the world”, said Major General Mohammad Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.