” You are a disgrace to the office you hold. Shame on you”: MP attacks Governor

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien has came down heavily upon the West Bengal Governor. The TMC accused that the Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is raising baseless allegations against the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

“Normally ignored you, but you have crossed the line. Enough. You are nothing but His Master’s Voice! You are a disgrace to the office you hold. Without basis, u criticize and demean Bengal to serve your political masters. U do this while enjoying Bengal’s hospitality. Shame on you”, Derek O’Brien tweeted.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is known to be an ardent critic of Mamata Banerjee led government. “Alarming reports that De facto boss WB Police Surajit Kar Purakayastha #SSA Mamata Banerjee vigorously engaged in translating politically motivated police actions. Concerned at Field police work of DGP- postings and transfer, investigation usurped by De facto boss Purakayastha”, Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted earlier.