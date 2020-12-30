DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSReligion & Faith

A new technique is likely to be adopted for the construction of the foundation of Ram Temple

The construction committee of Ram Temple at Ayodhya decided to allow the new building technique to be used for the project soon for quick commencement of the work.

Anil Mishra, a member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said, “Engineers of Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers will suggest a new technique for constructing Ram Mandir’s foundation.” A source said, “The best option would be finalized to ensure quality construction that can stand for several years. The focus will be also to adopt faster construction methodologies.”

This resolution was taken at a gathering of the Trust and Ram Mandir Construction Committee in New Delhi yesterday.

