Anushka Sharma featured in the Vogue cover photo with baby bump. Take a look

Anushka Sharma featured in the Vogue cover photo with her baby bump. Anushka herself shared the picture on Instagram. Anushka appears in a bralette, pants, and a cream-colored coat. Another picture of her in a white shirt was shared on Vogue’s Instagram page. In an interview with Vogue, Anushka talks about the benefits of being pregnant during COVID-19 time. “The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted,” says Anushka Sharma.

Anushka is busy preparing things for the baby. I do not think the boy should wear blue and the girl should wear pink. There are all sorts of colors in the preparation for the baby. Her delivery may be expected in January. After that, Anushka said that she will return to acting in May.

