One week after receiving the Coronavirus vaccine, a nurse tested positive for COVID-19

Santiago: Eight days after the US nurse who received the Coronavirus vaccine, was tested positive for COVID-19. Matthew, a nurse at a hospital in Santiago, received the Covid vaccine on Dec. 18. Six days after receiving the vaccine, the 45-year-old nurse felt unwell at work. He was working in the Covid unit at that time. “I felt cold and muscle aches. COVID-19 was confirmed when I was examined the next day. On Christmas Day the symptoms worsened but then subsided,” he said.

Such cases are to be expected, according to an epidemiologist at the Family Health Center in Santiago. Christian Ramers said. “Matthew may have been infected before receiving the vaccine, as the incubation period can be up to two weeks. In addition, clinical trials have shown that protection from the vaccine can take anywhere from 10 to 14 days, ”said Ramers, who is also a member of the vaccine’s clinical advisory board.

