CBSE exam dates will announce on December 31. Know more details

New Delhi: CBSE Class X and XII examination dates will be announced on December 31. The date will be announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal through a live webinar scheduled for 6 pm. Following the announcement, the date and time of each examination will be available to the students through the website cbse.nic.in. Along with this, there will be instructions for the exam.

This time, the CBSE is cutting the syllabus as schools have been closed due to COVID disease. Information on the revised syllabus is available on the website http://cbseacademic.nic.in/Revisedcurriculum. CBSE has also prepared sample question papers on various subjects. Visit the website for more information.

