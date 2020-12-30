Central Government has decided to export the indigenous Akash missile system to foreign countries

New Delhi: The government has decided to export locally made Akash missile systems to foreign countries. The announcement was made by Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. The proposal was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. The Union Cabinet has approved the formation of a special committee to take a decision in this regard. Rajnath Singh said the decision to export missiles was different from the ones deployed by the Indian Army. Rajnath Singh said the launch of Aakash missile exports would enhance India’s image in the international arena.

As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat project, a number of military weapons are being manufactured in the country. The Akash missile, DRDO’s first indigenous missile, has a range of up to 25 km. “Under the #AtmaNirbharBharat, India is growing in its capabilities of manufacturing a wide variety of Defence platforms & missiles. The Cabinet chaired by PM @narendramodi Ji today approved the export of Akash Missile System and a Committee for faster Approvals has been created,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

