Flights to 35 foreign countries, including India, are banned in Gulf

Kuwait City: Flights to 35 foreign countries, including India, are banned in the Gulf. Kuwait is set to resume international commercial flights. The services will resume from January 2. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Sabah.

The ban was imposed on December 21 following reports of genetic mutations in the UK. The ban lasted until January 1. The country has closed its borders. Commercial flights from Kuwait to and from Kuwait will resume on January 2 at 4 p.m. At the same time, the ban on direct flights from 35 countries, including India, will remain in place. The action is based on the assessment that Covid cases are more prevalent in these areas.

Also read: Oxford university Covid-19 vaccine approved by the UK regulator….