Former Union Minister withdrew his resignation from the BJP party

New Delhi: BJP MP and former Union Minister Mansukh Vasava has withdrawn his decision to leave the party. He resigned from the party and withdrew the decision the very next day. A six-time MP from Bharuch, he had met BJP state president CR Patil and chief minister Vijay Rupani. After that, the decision to withdraw the resignation was taken. Vasava resigned from the party on Tuesday.

In his resignation letter, he had said “I have been loyal to the party. I have taken care of the party’s values. However, after all, I am a human being. A man makes mistakes knowingly or unknowingly. I am resigning from the party so that my mistake may not cause damage to the party. During the Budget session, I will meet the Speaker in person and hand over to him my resignation from the membership of Lok Sabha. Please convey this decision to the Central leadership.” The 56-year-old Vasava had written to the Prime Minister last week against the Forest and Environment Ministry’s move to make 121 villages in his constituency environmentally vulnerable.

