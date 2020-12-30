From New year 1st onward you have to pay the toll for vehicles in harbour

Ponnani: From New year 1st onward you have to pay the toll for vehicles, boats, and boats heading to the auction hall. Auto collection will start on the first day after the completion of all the procedures. The toll has been imposed at Ponnani Fishing Harbor, the main fishing port of the district. Rates are for Boat-60, Boat-50, and Vehicle-15-85. Tolls have been imposed on two-wheelers as well.

The tender process was completed 2 months ago. The toll collection agreement has been fixed at Rs 32.1 lakh. The contract period is one year. After that, the toll rate will also change. Vehicles to Jangar also pass through the main gate of the harbor. So the barricades will be built to separate the Junker Jetty and the harbor. The dividend from the toll will be used for the further development of the harbor. A number of development projects have been drafted in the harbor. The new wharf was built on the west side of the harbor at the constant request of the fishermen. The fishing harbor has become very active with the realization of eighty fish hatcheries and a new wharf.

