Youth shot dead at wedding, after he objected to celebratory firing !!!

Bareilly: A 21-year-old youth, who opposed the unlawful ritual of celebratory firing, was shot dead by two persons in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh. The youth was shot dead at a marriage, by two brothers of the spouse. The dead 21-year-old youth was recognized as Mohammed Saajim. Saajim was attending a wedding on Monday in Kakrala town when he was shot dead. The police asserted that the charged were loading a pistol and it accidentally went off, punching Saajim in the eye. However, the cops understood that it was not an accident.

On the day of the happening, Saajim went to the wedding of his neighbor with his elder brother. The groom’s brothers- Mahnoor and Aijaj- began shooting in the air with a country-made pistol. Saajim asked the two men to stop the shot and was shot dead in revenge. Saajim was hurried to a hospital by his brother and the police were also cautioned. All the guests and the groom’s family members ran from the spot before the police could arrive there.

The police gathered empty cartridges from the spot and recorded the remarks of the tent workers. After the initial investigation, the police understood that the charged ran immediately after they fired the 21-year-old youth. Budaun SSP Sankalp Sharma said, ” it is a case of celebratory firing, but the FIR is registered as per the complaint given by the victim’s kin. We are checking both aspects of the case. The accused have used country-made pistols and they will be arrested soon.”