Historic moment: First Trans beauty in the final round of Miss Universe Nepal

Angel Lama sashays, a trans beauty, steps into the final round of Miss Universe Nepal. Angel is the first trans person to compete in the largest beauty pageant in the Himalayan countries. Even today, very few countries in the world include trans women in beauty pageants. Nepal is one of them. Myanmar and Mongolia are some of them.

The move comes after new management relaxed the criteria for height, weight, and appearance, and allowed any “bold, beautiful and confident woman” between 18 and 28 years to participate. “I have come to Miss Universe Nepal to show the diversity of people in the society,” Lama, 21, told. “If I stand on that stage and showcase this, that will be the biggest crown ever.”

