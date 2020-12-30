‘No decisions against the farmers will be accepted; Because I am the son of a farmer’: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh made a public remark against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He stated that he knows more about agriculture than Rahul Gandhi.

Rajnath Singh said, “Rahulji is younger to me and I know more than him about agriculture because I have been born from the womb of a farmer-mother. I am the son of a farmer and we cannot take decisions against the farmers. Our Prime Minister was also born from the womb of a poor mother. I want to say this only and there is no need to say anything else.”

He added, “In the time of economic recession, the farmers have borne the responsibility of taking the economy out of trouble. They are the economy’s backbone. They have taken the country out of troubled waters on several occasions.” He proposed that farmers who are opposing three farm laws should involve in a logical debate on every phrase with the government.