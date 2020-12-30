Police destroyed illegal liquor worth Rs. 2 crore

Police has destroyed illegal liquor worth Rs. 2.09 crore. The Gujarat police has destroyed the illegal liquor which was seized in Surat. The liquor was seized over a period of two years.

“The liquor seized by Palsana and Kadodara police stations over a period of two years was destroyed. The liquor was valued at Rs. 2 crore 9 lakhs. It was destroyed in a village near Bardoli,”said Usha Rada, Superintendent of Police, Surat. On December 11, Gujarat police destroyed illegal liquor worth around Rs. 88 lakh seized from bootleggers in Vadodara.