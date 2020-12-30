Security forces gunned down terrorist in encounter

Security forces had neutralized a terrorist in an encounter. The encounter took place in the Parimpora area of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night.

The Security forces conducted a raid in the area after getting a specific input about the presence of militants. During the raid the terrorists fired on the security personnel. The operation is still going on.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a central reserve police force (CRPF) jawan was injured on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district . The sentry at a camp in the Papchan area of Bandipora district noticed some suspicious movement during the night after which he fired warning shots in the air.

“A constable of CRPF 3rd battalion identified as Vikas Kumar was injured in this incident. He was shifted to hospital where doctors have described his condition as stable. We are ascertaining the exact details as to how the constable got injured if the sentry fired warning shots in the air,” a police officer said.