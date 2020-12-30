Tata Motors will launch the new SUV Gravitas on Republic Day

Tata Motors to unveil new SUV Gravitas on Republic Day Gravitas, which debuted at the last Auto Expo, was delayed by the challenge posed by the spread of the coronavirus and the COVID-19 epidemic. As of now, Gravitas is expected to go on sale by February. Gravitas will be available in three- and six-seater variants. Powered by a two-liter, cryptocurrency diesel engine and Gravitas like the Harrier; The transmission is mated to a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox combined with an engine capable of generating up to 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque.

Gravitas is expected to have a showroom price of Rs 13 lakh. In addition to the Gravitas, Tata Motors will also launch the turbo petrol version of the premium hatchback Altroz in January. The debut of the newcomer in the Altroz series is scheduled for the next 13th. Launched earlier this year, the Ultros is available with petrol and diesel engines. Since the only transmission is likely to be a five-speed manual gearbox, it is rumored that a dual-clutch transmission will be introduced along with the new presentation.

