Emirates Airlines issues advisory for passengers

The Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines has issued an advisory for passengers. The airline has issued advisory for passengers travelling on January 2-3, 2021.

Emirates announced that the passengers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. The airline urged to all passengers to check the latest travel requirements to their booked destination, and to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure.

Passengers can opt to check in online 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure. But people who do so must visit the Emirates check-in counters at the airport to collect their boarding pass and to verify travel documents required for each destination country.