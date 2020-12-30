The Indian army killed 37 terrorists who came from Pakistan targeting India….

Jammu: In 2020 alone, 37 militants came from Pakistan targeting India. The Indian Army killed the militants who reached Jammu and Kashmir. The army killed 203 militants, including 166 local militants. Authorities said the army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF had worked together to subdue the militants.

Of the 203 militants killed, 37 were from Pakistan and 166 were from inside the country. There have been 96 terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir this year. 43 civilians were killed. Authorities said 92 people were seriously injured.

The number of civilian casualties in Jammu and Kashmir is lower than in 2019. Last year, 47 civilians were killed and 185 seriously injured in terrorist attacks. In 2019, a total of 152 militants were killed. Among them were 120 local militants and 32 Pakistani militants.

In 2018, 257 militants, 92 security personnel and 39 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2018, there were 614 attacks related to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2017, 213 militants, 80 security personnel and 40 civilians were killed. In 2016, 150 militants, 82 security personnel and 15 civilians were killed in the Kashmir Valley.