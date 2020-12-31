“Bull” Kumar, the Unsung Legend Who Secured Siachen For India, dies at 87

New Delhi: Retired Colonel Narinder Kumar, 87, who was the first Indian soldier to set foot in Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, has died at his residence in Delhi. Narinder played a major role in thwarting Pakistan’s moves to conquer Siachen. He also tops the list of the best mountaineers in the country has ever seen. In addition to the Padma Shri, the Distinguished Service Medal, the Keerthi Chakra, the Distinguished Service Medal, and the Arjuna Award, he has also received the prestigious McGregor Award, which is given to soldiers who have collected critical information that contributes to national security.

He earned the nickname ‘Bull’ for relentlessly charging into everything he did. At his funeral in Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment, his contemporaries and juniors said he was a very brave officer and was awarded the United Services Institution’s McGreogor Medal which put him in the illustrious list of explorers and surveyors.

