India prepares for world’s largest vaccination drive: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the country is gearing up for the world’s largest Covid vaccination program. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of AIIMS in Rajkot, Gujarat. The number of new Covid cases in the country is declining. However, the country is gearing up for the world’s largest immunization program next year. Modi said preparations for the distribution of vaccines were in the final stages and the vaccine would be available to all by the end of next year.

19 Union Ministers are in charge of vaccine distribution. The expert committee of the Center Drugs Standard Organization will meet tomorrow to examine applications for vaccine use. The committee will also examine the clinical trial report submitted to the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, the manufacturers of Covishield COVAXIN. ‘Health is wealth. 2020 has taught us this very well. India has become a hub in the global health arena. India’s role in the healthcare sector needs to be strengthened by 2021. Our mantra for 2021 should be medicine and precaution, ”he said.

