Reliance Jio keeps its word, all voice calls to any network in India is free of cost. Know more

As per the directions of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Bill & Keep rule will be implemented in the country from January 1, 2021. This puts an end to interconnect usage charges (ICUs) for domestic voice calls to all other networks. In recognition of its commitment to completely change off-net domestic voice-call charges once IUC charges are discontinued, Jio has announced that all off-net domestic voice calls will be free from January 1st.

The company said that “Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1 January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network. Jio stands firm on its commitment to making the common Indian the beneficiary of advanced technologies like VoLTE. Jio is a customer-obsessed organization and cares for every single user. All our users enjoy free voice calls with Jio.”

