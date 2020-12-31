Most brutal serial killer, who murdered 93 in 35 years, has died

Washington: Samuel Little, 80, the most brutal serial killer in the American history, has died. The victims of his long series of murders were drug addicts, street women, and sex workers. His confession that he had committed 93 murders came as a shock to even the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Texas court has ruled that Samuel committed the most murders in American history. Gary Ridgeway, who previously killed 49 people, is the deadliest homicide in U.S. history. The cause of Samuel’s death is not clear, but it is reported that he is suffering from a congenital disease of old age.

Samuel has been serving three life sentences in prison without parole since 2014. Samuel Little admitted to killing 93 people in the 35 years from 1970 to 2005. He was arrested in a drug case in 2012. Samuel was first arrested in 1956 while still a high school student. He was then placed in the Remedial School. In 1975, he was arrested 26 times for various crimes in 11 states. He was later re-arrested in 1982 in connection with the death of a 22-year-old sex worker. But was released for lack of evidence. He was arrested again in 1984. Investigators say Samuel committed the crime between each release.

