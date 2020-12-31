Prime Minister Narendra Modi evaluates development projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the 34th Pragati Yogam via video conference.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister evaluated various schemes and programs of the Central Government. The activities under the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of National Transport were discussed. Development work is underway in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The central projects like Ayushman Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission were also reviewed at the meeting. The Prime Minister also discussed complaints related to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. He directed the officials to resolve the grievances comprehensively and expedite the proceedings.